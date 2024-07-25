Transformer Fire in Pune's Indrayani Nagar; Swift Action by Fire Department Ensures No Casualties

Last night, residents of Indrayani Nagar in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, witnessed a sudden and alarming incident as an electric transformer caught fire. The blaze, swiftly attended to by the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department, was brought under control without any injuries or casualties reported.

Local authorities and the fire department acted promptly upon receiving the alert, ensuring that the fire did not escalate into a more significant disaster.Witnesses described the scene as firefighters worked diligently to extinguish the flames, preventing any spread to nearby properties.

Officials from the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department reassured residents that the situation was swiftly contained, emphasizing their commitment to public safety. As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, local authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and report any electrical anomalies promptly.