Truck fell off at Khandala ghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, driver dies on spot

Lonavla: A driver carrying cement bags in truck (MH 46 DM 7806) fell off a security wall at Khandala Bor Ghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway around 8.45 am on Friday, driver died on spot. The deceased was identified as Uttam Kailas Das (34, resident of West Bengal). As soon as police came to know about the accident, IRB Patrol, Devdoot Yantrana, Borghat Highway Police, Lokmanya's Tim Mrityunjay, activists of the organization rushed to the spot to help the victim and pulled the driver out from the vehical.The incident took place in Dheku village.

The number of accidents has increased in the last few days, especially in the Ghat area. Road widening work is underway in Ghat area. Also, in the downhill area, drivers are driving in a neutral manner and many times accidents are taking place due to non-application of brakes. In the past month, several vehicles have crashed in the area.

The highway police has appealed to the drivers to drive under control to prevent accidents in the ghat area, also to follow the rules, not to cut lanes, not to make the vehicle neutral on the slope. Although the police could not understand the exact cause of the accident which took place this morning, Khopoli police are investigating the matter further.