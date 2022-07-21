Two brothers in Pune sexually assaulted young boy

Two brothers in Pune were arrested for blackmailing people. According to the reports, the brothers beat the 19-year-old youth, they took the victim from the village on the road and took him to a flat and beat him. This incident took place at Durani Complex in Kondhwa on Monday night between 11 pm. The police have arrested both the brothers and the accused has been identified as Shoheb Ansari (age 35) and Anwar Ansari (age 40).

The accused knew the victim as they belong to the same village. He had left home from work around eleven in the night. After coming near the house, Shoheb came on a bike and beat him on the road. The victim was taken to his home on a bike. The elder brother was also called there. After that, he committed an unnatural act with the young man. It was shot by Anwar Ansari in his mobile phone. After that, an attempt was also made to molest him, the complaint said. Kondhwa police are investigating further.