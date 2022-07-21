Two friends from Bihar kills Pune youth for money

A horrific incident took place in Vadgaon Sheri in Nagar Road area, where two friends from Bihar came to Pune and asked a young man to pay for petrol, when the youth refused to pay, they stabbed him, the police arrested the suspects in this case.



The murdered youth has been identified as Mohammad Gulshad Yamin Ansari (age 20, resident of Munawar Society, Vadgaon Sheri). In this case, the police have registered a case gainst Mohammad Mustafa Ansari (age 21) and Sohail Ansari (age 22, both of Vadgaon Sherry). Accused Sohail Ansari has been arrested in this case. The accused is originally from Bihar and had come to Pune for work.



According to further information, the accused had demanded three hundred rupees from Mohammad to fill petrol in the car. Mohammed refused to pay. The accused then stabbed Mohammad with a knife. On getting information about the incident, Sub-Inspector of Police Chandannagar Thana Dilip Palve visited the spot and immediately started investigation. Information was received that the accused was preparing to spread to Bihar. After that the police arrested Sohail. The police informed that the search for his accomplice is on.