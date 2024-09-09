Vanraj Andekar Murder Case: Pune Police Arrest Firearms Supplier, Total Accused Rise to 16

In a major breakthrough in the NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar murder case, the Pune police have arrested the accused who supplied firearms to the assailants. The accused Sangam Sampat Waghmare (age 20, Ambegaon Pathar, Pune) was arrested by the police on September 08. The number of arrested accused in the Andekar murder case has now been increased to 16 including 15 men and 1 woman. The Pune police had also detained three juvenile accused earlier.

According to the information given by the police, Senior Police Inspector Pratap Mankar of Crime Branch Unit 2 and his team were investigating the source of the pistol and koyta used in the killing of Vanraj Andekar. Meanwhile, police constable Jadhav and Mokashi received a tip-off that the Sangam Waghmare who supplied weapons to the assailant will visit the Ambegaon Pathar area in Pune. Immediately acting on the information the police team laid a trap and arrested Wagmare.

Meanwhile, during interrogations, Wagmare confessed to procuring weapons from his accomplices Akash Mhaske and Aniket Dudhbhate. Wagmare has played a significant role in the Andekar murder by supplying the weapons used for the killing. The Pune sessions court has remanded police custody to the accused Sangam Waghmare police custody till September 11 for further investigations.