Wall of a two-storied fort collapsed in Nana Peth, two were seriously injured

Pune: It has been raining in Pune for the last two days. There have been incidents of falling trees in many places on the roads in the city. The same case as come to light in Pune where the wall of a two-storey mansion in front of Modern Bakery, 386 Nana Peth in Ashat city has collapsed. Two people were injured in the incident. The other two (men and women) were rescued on arrival.

Firefighters Pradip Khedekar and Jawan Chandrakant Gawde, Manish Bombale, Mahendra Kulal, Vitthal Shinde, Chandakant Mense, Dingbar Bandivadekar, Shirke and driver Atul Mohite and Karne came to help.