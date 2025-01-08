Workplace Violence in Pune: Man Kills Female Colleague with Chopper Over Financial Dispute at WNS Global Services

In a shocking incident of workplace violence, 28-year-old Shubhada Shankar Kodare, an accountant at WNS Global Services in Yerwada, was brutally attacked with a chopper by her male colleague on January 7. The attack occurred in the company’s parking area around 6:15 p.m. and resulted in Shubhada’s tragic death due to severe blood loss despite medical efforts.The dispute stemmed from a monetary issue, as Shubhada had borrowed ₹4 lakh from her colleague, Krishna Satyanarayan Kanaujia (30), also an accountant at the same firm, but failed to repay the loan. The confrontation escalated when Shubhada, laughing at Krishna, was attacked with the weapon. The attack left her with severe injuries, particularly to her right arm.

Witnesses immediately contacted the authorities, and Shubhada was rushed to Sahyadri Hospital on Nagar Road, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Krishna was arrested by Yerawada police and is currently in custody. According to police reports, the accused had been demanding the repayment of the loan, but Shubhada had continuously avoided him. During questioning, Krishna admitted that the attack was a result of this ongoing dispute. The incident has raised serious concerns about women’s safety at the workplace, with many questioning the security lapses that allowed such a violent act to occur. The case is still under investigation, and further updates are awaited.