Young man drowns in Mutha river in Shivne

Shivne (Pune): Mutha river water is flowing fast from the bridge connecting Nanded-Shivne. The water level of the river is rising as the discharge of water from the Khadakwasla dam is being increased. Nikhil Kaushik, one of the two youths, was abducted on his way to Nanded from Shivne around 4.30 am today. Another youth, Ashish Devidas Rathod, who was standing on the pole to save his life, has been rescued. This information was given by Assistant Inspector of Police, Uttam Nagar Police Station.

At around 6 in the morning, young Vidyadhar Dalvi, Mahesh Kamble and Raj Valmiki from Shivne village with the help of police rescued the young man who was holding the pole with the help of a rope. The youth informed that he was taken to Uttamnagar police station for interrogation. Vehicles on both sides of the bridge have been banned since the water was released from the dam, and the two young men are believed to have crossed the barrage.