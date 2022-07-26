Young man stabbed to death in Pune

Pune: An incident of a gruesome murder of a young man by stabbing him with a knife and putting a cement block on his head took place in the central part of Pune. This incident took place at Nava Wada in Nana Pethe around 12:30. As soon as the information about the incident came, the police rushed.

A case has been registered against both of them in Samarth police station. The murdered person has been identified as Akshay Laxman Valal (age 28). The assailants have escaped and police are searching for them. In the meantime, there has been excitement due to the thrill of the murder. Police are conducting further investigation.