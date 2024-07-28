Zika Virus Outbreak in Pune: Two Senior Citizens Die, Total Cases Reach 45

Two senior citizens infected with Zika virus have died in Pune, though both had pre-existing conditions, including heart and liver diseases. The cause of death—whether due to Zika or other complications—is under investigation by the health department. The Municipal Health Department has written to the National Institute of Virology for further analysis.

On Sunday, eight more Zika patients were detected, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 45. The deceased were over 71 years old. One was admitted to Sahyadri Hospital and the other to Joshi Hospital. The Joshi Hospital patient, from Warje, died on July 14 due to health-related issues including high blood pressure, and was later diagnosed with Zika on July 19. The second patient, from Kharadi, was admitted to Sahyadri Hospital with multiple organ failure and systemic inflammatory syndrome due to septic shock. He was pronounced dead on July 21 and diagnosed with Zika on July 23. Among the eight new cases reported in the city is a ten-year-old child.