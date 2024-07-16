Zika Virus: Pune Health Department Collects Samples from Pregnant Women Amid Outbreak

Pune is experiencing a Zika outbreak within the limits of eight regional offices. The Health Department has instructed Circle Medical Officers to collect and send blood and water samples from as many pregnant women as possible in these areas to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for Zika virus diagnosis. So far, samples from 117 pregnant women have been sent for testing.

Zika cases have emerged in multiple parts of the city, prompting the collection and testing of blood samples from 199 residents and 167 pregnant women in the affected areas. Since June 21, the city has recorded 21 Zika cases. These include six from Erandwane, four from Mundhwa, two from Dahanukar Colony, three from Pashan, one from Ambegaon Budruk, three from Kharadi, one from Kalas, and one from Sukhsagar. Among these cases, 10 are pregnant women.

In response to the Zika outbreak, the BMC's health department has decided to test blood and water samples from pregnant women within a 5-km radius of the affected areas. Assistant Health Officer Dr. Baliwant stated that a letter was sent by the public health department to the BMC regarding this matter. Deputy Health Chief Dr. Suryakant Deokar added, "We have instructed pregnant women who are unwilling to provide their samples for testing to obtain signatures on a printed application from those who disagree."

