12-Year-Old Influencer Binnu Rani’s Heartwarming Vlog with CM Mohan Yadav Goes Viral (Watch Video)

A video of 12-year-old social media influencer Binnu Rani, whose real name is Deepa Yadav, has gone viral after she met Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav at an official gathering. Recently, she visited CM Yadav at his Bhopal residence, where he took time from his busy schedule to allow her to record their interaction. Excitedly addressing her audience, Binnu Rani said, "Hello guys, sabkhon Ram-Ram! Aaj hum Mukhyamantri Ji ke pass aaye te Bhopal. To gaiz hamen itna achha lago milke."

During their conversation, Binnu Rani asked if the Chief Minister had seen her videos. He humorously replied, "Aapko dekhkar hi darr lag raha hai," amusing the officials present. Binnu Rani rose to fame after a video discussing water wastage with a neighbor went viral, recorded by her cousin and garnering millions of views. This success encouraged her to continue sharing content, primarily on Instagram, where she has built a substantial following.

What a wonderful moment for Binnu Rani, a Bundelkhandi blogger from Damoh!



Meeting the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, at the CM house must have been a thrilling experience . 🙏



Confidence dekho bachhi ka 🥰 pic.twitter.com/EpwgKEl2VF — सत्य_अन्वेषी🇮🇳 (@iAK1707) October 22, 2024

Also Read: Bihar Jewelry Store Robbery: Two Injured in Gunfight Between Store Owner and Robbers in Begusarai

Currently in the fifth grade and living with relatives, Binnu Rani engages her audience with humor and cultural references. Her work has caught the attention of notable figures, including poet Kumar Vishwas and actor Ashutosh Rana, further enhancing her profile. Although the Chief Minister admitted he hadn't watched her videos yet, he praised her efforts, saying, "Abhi tak to nahi dekha," reflecting the growing recognition young content creators are receiving from influential figures.