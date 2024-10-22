Bihar Jewelry Store Robbery: Two Injured in Gunfight Between Store Owner and Robbers in Begusarai

A daylight robbery at a jewelry store in Begusarai, Bihar, has gained attention after CCTV footage showed armed men breaking in. During the incident, a gunfight broke out between the store owner and the robbers, injuring one employee and two of the robbers, according to police. The police have arrested the two injured robbers. Store owner Pramod Poddar said he had asked local officials for more security ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, but nothing was done.

The CCTV footage shows customers reacting as the robbers entered, telling them to back away. One robber, holding a gun, grabbed jewelry from the display and jumped over the counter to take more. The situation escalated into gunfire shortly after.

Also Read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Approves Prosecution of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Poddar reported that the robbers stole jewelry worth ₹40 lakh from the store in Patel Chowk. “The robbers started shooting and injured our employee Ajay. I fired back and hit two of them. The police arrested them and took them for treatment,” Poddar said.

“We were getting ready for Dhanteras and had informed the authorities, but no security was provided. After the robbery, a lot of police officers came to the scene,” he added.