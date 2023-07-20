24 year-old Delhi man electrocuted while running on treadmill dies

A man was electrocuted while running on a treadmill at a gym in north Delhi's Rohini on Tuesday. Police have arrested the gym owner on charges of death caused by negligence.The deceased, identified as 24-year-old Saksham Pruthi, was a BTech graduate and worked at a company in Gurugram. Saksham, a resident of Sector 19 in Rohini, used to exercise at the Gymplex Fitness Zone in Rohini's Sector 15.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 7.30 am when Saksham was running on the treadmill at the gym. After the workout, he sat down to rest but soon collapsed.He was then rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. After the postmortem report was received, the police confirmed electrocution as the cause of death and informed the family about it.