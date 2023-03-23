30-year-old TikTok Star Jehane Thomas Dies Weeks After Complaining About Persistent Migraines
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2023 01:30 PM 2023-03-23T13:30:00+5:30 2023-03-23T13:30:00+5:30
TikTok star Jehane Thomas has died at the age of 30, days after opening up about her persistent migraines, according to a report in New York Post. The news about Ms Thomas' death was shared by her friend Alyx Reast on a GoFundMe page, which was created on Friday. The woman has nearly 72,000 followers on TikTok, the outlet further said. In an Instagram post a few weeks ago, Ms Thomas had said that she was diagnosed with optic neuritis, which causes swelling of the eye's optic nerve.
"I was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis a few months ago after nearly 2 years of being told my migraines were stress related. They then thought I had MS which was ruled out (for now) but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet," she had said in the March 5 post. Jehane Thomas has a whopping 67,000 followers on TikTok, documenting many of her frequent journeys to the hospital on social media.