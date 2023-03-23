30-year-old TikTok Star Jehane Thomas Dies Weeks After Complaining About Persistent Migraines

TikTok star Jehane Thomas has died at the age of 30, days after opening up about her persistent migraines, according to a report in New York Post. The news about Ms Thomas' death was shared by her friend Alyx Reast on a GoFundMe page, which was created on Friday. The woman has nearly 72,000 followers on TikTok, the outlet further said. In an Instagram post a few weeks ago, Ms Thomas had said that she was diagnosed with optic neuritis, which causes swelling of the eye's optic nerve.

"I was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis a few months ago after nearly 2 years of being told my migraines were stress related. They then thought I had MS which was ruled out (for now) but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet," she had said in the March 5 post. Jehane Thomas has a whopping 67,000 followers on TikTok, documenting many of her frequent journeys to the hospital on social media.