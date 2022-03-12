"8 missed calls from mom" Ola notification faces criticism over its marketing stunt

After Flipkart, now cab-operating company Ola has faced criticism for its marketing stunt. The company has sent a notification to its user which reads, "8 missed calls from mom" further the app also offered a 40% discount on some services.

But this marketing stunt of cab app didn't go well with the user, and they started slamming the company one user said “crossing limits". While one Twitter user wrote, "There's a way to do marketing. Do not cross your limits by sending such notifications. Couldn't block the notifications coz bookings notifications will also get blocked. #disappointed."

One user called it "cringy". Another user tweeted "Why do you all give such cringy clickbaits. Don't be another zomato. Be original in marketing. Especially those 8 missed calls one is yakk."

Recently Flipkart on women's day also faced backlash on social media for its marketing stunt in which the company notified its users with a notification which reads “Dear Customer, This Women’s Day, let’s celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299".However later the company apologized for it.