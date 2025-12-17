After 19-Minute Viral MMS, Another Video Claiming Influencer Payal Gaming Circulates Online; Fans Call It Deepfake

Now, social media sites are containing porn, AI fake videos and MMS videos, which concerns users for their privacy. Recently, we saw the Australian government banning the use of Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and other social platforms among teenagers due to the above-mentioned reasons, which can be difficult to differentiate between what's real and what's fake. Nowadays, a pattern of search trends on the internet made the headlines, first a 19-minute MMS video allegedly claiming social media influencers Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali's private video, and this time another viral video claiming its content creator and gamer Payal Gaming.

A viral MMS video is confusing netizens by featuring popular Indian YouTuber Payal Gaming, while some claimed to be her in the video, while others said it's a deepfake and was generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The clip containing private moments has been wrongly associated or manipulated and is now making the rounds on social sites.

There are viral photos and videos on the link, which can take you to fake websites or porn sites shared on social media. In the intimate video of a couple, netizens claimed it's Payal Dhare, the popular YouTube gaming sensation and content creator Payal Gaming.

Payal Gaming कि एक विडीयो Dubai MMS Leak बताकर 1:20 मिनट कि वायरल हो रहा है |



खैर, यह विडीयो AI है या वास्तविक यह संदिग्ध है, खैर मैं जब BGMI खेलता था तब गेम दैखा था इनका |



पहले भी पायल का फेक AI विडीयो जारी हो चुका है, यह भी AI विडीयो ही है | pic.twitter.com/yHK2kebfJJ — The गहड़वाल (@Sahasrabahu_) December 16, 2025

However, several users have termed it has 'deepfake' and generated using AI applications. Fans of Payal Gaming are requesting others not to share the videos and photos, as it is not her. "Don't share this fake news." "That girl is not Payal Gaming."

Who Is Payal Gaming?

Payal Gaming, real name Payal Dhare, is one of the popular and female pro gamers who play top-rated games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMI)PUBG, GTA V. She shares their tricks and videos on social media and on YouTube of her gameplay, which encourages others. She has over 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.2 million followers on Meta-owned Instagram.

Payal Dhare won an international award at the MOBIES in 2024 and became India's first female gamer to receive the honour. In 2023, she won the Dynamic Gaming Creator of the Year award. She also won the Gaming Creator of the Year award in 2024. She also holds the title of the Female Streamer of the Year.

According to Payal's Instagram profile, she met several celebrities from the Bollywood industry, such as Farah Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She was also seen with the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 trophy.

About Viral Video of Payal Gaming

This viral video trend is following the similar patterns of the controversial '19-minute viral video', featuring a private moment of a social media couple, which was shared by their mutual friend. Later, the particular video clip was linked with content creator Sweet Zannat.

Also Read | 19-Minute Viral Video: Woman Requests Social Media Users Not to Mix Her With MMS Video Girl.

However, Zannat clarified that the girl in the viral video is not her and also filed a complaint about it. Cyber experts have warned against clicking on such types of videos, which can make one into a digital scam or digital arrest. It may also cause huge financial loss by clicking on the desired link, which is created with AI deepfakes technology.