Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance from Dhurandhar Inspires Delhi, Mumbai Police Awareness Campaigns (VIDEO)

Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance from Dhurandhar: The Delhi Police joined a growing social media trend on Wednesday by using a popular scene from the film Dhurandhar to deliver an anti-drug message. Akshaye Khanna’s entry as Rehman Dakait set to Flipperachi’s Arabic rap track FA9LA has become a major hit online. His walk and dance move have turned into a favourite moment for meme creators and reel makers.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police shared two edited clips from the film on X. The first shows Khanna stepping out of his car with full attitude, captioned “What you think you look like when high.” The second shows him lying on the floor, exhausted and trembling, with the text “But here is where you actually end up.” The posts carry a clear warning that drugs offer only an illusion and can take control of life.

Mumbai Police also used the same viral scene to warn users about online scams. Their post says scammers enter bank accounts the moment people overshare personal details on the internet.

The clips received quick praise from users. Many appreciated the police for combining humour with a strong message. One user said they prefer to get high on music and have never used drugs. Another wrote, “Delhi Police kya baat hai.” Others noted that the video creatively connects a trending scene with an important lesson. "Good to see Mumbai Police promoting awareness through creativity," user wrote.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Akshaye Khanna as mafia overlord Rehman Dakait. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. The action film has earned more than Rs 183 crore nett in India since its 5 December release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.