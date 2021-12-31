Anand Mahindra shares video of mechanic singing 'Chahunga Main Tujhe'

Every day thousands of videos go viral on social media. Social media is a platform where any video or post goes viral. Anand Mahindra, the head of Mahindra & Mahindra Company, is quite active on social media. On his Twitter handle, one gets to see and read something new every day. His posts are also very useful and he shared a similar post on Wednesday. The tweet posted by Anand Mahindra has now gone viral.

Anand Mahindra recently shared a video. In which one person has won the hearts of all by singing. He recently shared a video of a mechanic, who was seen singing in public in a voice that truly was melodious. Not only that, seeing his style, he has also been offered a job.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra captioned his post with one of American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson's quotes and lauded the singer for his "innate talent"."Every artist was first an amateur.’—Emerson. This man’s garage may be working on vehicles, but his innate talent has turned it into a garage for the soul…. (sic),'' Mahindra wrote in his post.

In the video clip, the man working on an auto-rickshaw was seen singing the Mohammed Rafi's classic song 'Chahunga Main Tujhe' from 1964.