Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Video of Lavish Wedding Invitation With Gold Idols and Silver plated Miniature Temple Goes Viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is all set to tie a knot on July 12 at Mumbai Jio Convection center. Their wedding has become a grand affair as they had two pre-wedding functions one in Jamnagar and other one on Cruise in Italy. Now their wedding invitation card is trending on social media.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have spared no effort to ensure that the marriage of their youngest son Anant Ambani and future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant is a grand affair. The culturally rich wedding invitation is going viral on social media it featured a silver-plated miniature temple embellished with images and representations of different Hindu deities.

The main ceremonies will commence on Fri, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding ceremony. Following this, the Shubh Aashirwad, a divine blessings ceremony, will take place on July 13, and the festivities will conclude with the Mangal Utsav, the wedding reception, on July 14. Opening the box, Hindi mantras could be heard in the background, revealing golden idols inside. The wedding invitation features leaflets detailing various event functions.

One invitation presented a silver temple with echoing mantras, while another showcased a silver card resembling the entrance of an ancient temple. This card elaborated on various Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesh, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga. The third invitation, a silver box adorned with images of Lord Vishnu, contained miniature frames and idols of Hindu deities, accompanied by a shawl.