Antilia's Electricity Bill: How Much Mukesh Ambani Pays Will Leave You Stunned

Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest person in Asia, is drawing attention because of his son Anant Ambani's wedding. Various videos of the extravagant celebrations are circulating on social media. People are also discussing details about Ambani's luxurious home, Antilia. Antilia is a 27-story building with impressive features like a 50-seat theater, nine large lifts, a swimming pool, three helipads, and a parking area for 160 cars. More than 600 staff members work there. Many are curious about the costs linked to such a massive structure.

The building is so large that it needs a high-tension electrical connection. It's reported that Antilia consumes a significant amount of electricity, estimated to power about 7,000 middle-class households in Mumbai. The monthly consumption is approximately 6,37,240 units, resulting in an electricity bill of around Rs. 70 lakh. Efforts have been made to negotiate this bill, leading to discounts and adjustments by the electricity department.

Construction of Antilia started in 2004 and was completed in six years, amounting to about Rs. 15,000 crores. Covering 4 lakh square meters, the building is often described as a palace due to its lavish design and amenities.

Employees at Antilia are said to receive generous salaries, with some reports suggesting figures around Rs. 2 lakh per month for various positions like plumbers, who could earn between Rs. 1.5 to 2 lakh per month. Apart from salaries, staff members enjoy other facilities. Antilia not only showcases architectural magnificence but also symbolizes the immense wealth and luxury of the Ambani family.