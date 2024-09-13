Apple AirPods 4’s New Head Gesture Feature for Answering Calls Triggers a Fest of Funny Memes and Jokes
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 13, 2024 03:43 PM2024-09-13T15:43:23+5:302024-09-13T16:05:14+5:30
Apple's latest AirPods 4, featuring active noise cancellation and dynamic head tracking, have ignited a wave of online humor. The innovative feature, which allows users to accept or decline calls with a simple nod or shake of the head, has captured the internet's attention.
Users have shared humorous memes and comments imagining the awkward situations that could arise from using this feature in public.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) shared a meme featuring Ishan Sharma making a weird face while mocking Steve Smith during the 2017 Test match between India and Australia.
Here's how internet reacted:
Declining a call on the new AirPods 😂 https://t.co/ta3t5jFz3wpic.twitter.com/NHRSFlWIcO— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) September 13, 2024
Me in public https://t.co/TfFIUQOB4Npic.twitter.com/RGUNju6dXq— Singh (@gautamsigh22) September 11, 2024
Me declining spam callshttps://t.co/wLM2wkp2NZ— Gulshan (@ekkbiharii) September 12, 2024
Me rejecting calls on new Airpods 4 #Airpodspic.twitter.com/JTRFe14FAG— Sudarshan (@sud_p1) September 12, 2024
Me in public when my boss called pic.twitter.com/QogEo689tp— Singh (@gautamsigh22) September 11, 2024
Me every time people call me😆 pic.twitter.com/oycYZLHksd— Andrew Ahaise🇺🇬 (@AndrewAhaise) September 13, 2024