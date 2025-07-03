Arcus Cloud: Tsunami-Like Rare Clouds Seen at Beach in Portugal, Visuals Look Like Scene From Movie

A rare cloud that looked like a huge Tsunami wave had risen in the sea and was spotted at a beach in Portugal when the beachgoers were enjoying their weekend amid sweltering heat that had drowned Europe. The video of the rare scene has gone viral on social media platforms, making netizens wake up, suspecting an AI-generated video.

Rare tsunami-type clouds appeared over the waters of Praia de Buarcos beach, rolling like a high tide, blocking the sun and covering the beachside area with dark clouds. Seeing the rare clouds, some beachgoers panicked, wondering about a tsunami wave or other natural calamities.

The unusual scene was actually just part of a natural phenomenon known as an arcus cloud or roll cloud, which looks like a scene from a Hollywood movie. These rare clouds are formed by low-level, wide-ranging clouds that are typically associated with looming thunderstorms, reported the New York Post, quoting the National Weather Service.

The experts said that these clouds formed when a thunderstorm released cooler air in front, which caused the warm and humid air to condense into a cloud that could get "trapped" and start to roll forward horizontally, according to the NY Post report.

This phenomenon was witnessed when the temperature at the Portuguese beach hovered at more than 100 degrees on Sunday, June 29. Rare clouds reached nearly 90 miles along Portugal's coast. According to the NY Post, the sighting was also reported from Vila do Conde to Figueira da Foz.