Arizona Hot Air Balloon Crash Leaves Four Dead, One Critically Injured

On Sunday, January 14, four people tragically died and one was critically injured after a hot air balloon crash-landed in the southern Arizona desert. Eloy Police Department confirmed this tragic accident through the media release which says, “This morning, a devastating incident occurred in our community. At around 7:50 AM, a hot air balloon crash-landed in the desert area east of Sunshine Blvd. and Hanna Rd. in Eloy, resulting in four fatalities and one critical injury.”

the letter added “We are working closely with federal agencies, including the NTSB and FAA, to investigate the cause of this tragic event. While we continue our efforts, we ask for your thoughts and support for the families and loved ones affected during this difficult time,”

The exact cause of the crash is currently unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident, stated that based on preliminary information, the crash occurred after the balloon experienced an "unspecified problem with its envelope."

The balloon was carrying a total of 13 people – eight skydivers, four passengers, and a pilot. Reports indicate that up to eight skydivers had jumped from the aircraft before the crash. While one person died at the scene, the others passed away in the hospital.

Eloy Police Chief Byron Gwaltney informed reporters, "What we know at this point is the skydivers were able to exit the balloon without incident and completed their planned skydiving event, and then shortly thereafter something catastrophic happened with the balloon causing it to crash to the ground."

Gwaltney mentioned that the balloon had come from outside, and the skydivers were intending to land at the Eloy Municipal Airport, which is located near the crash site. Describing the accident as "an absolute tragedy," he added, "The incident appeared to occur very quickly."