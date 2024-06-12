ATM Robbery In Palghar: Attempted Heist Leads to Fire, Cash Inside Burned (Watch Video)

In the early hours of the morning, an attempted break-in at a Bank of India ATM near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway resulted in a fire, destroying the cash inside. The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Local police were promptly on the scene to investigate the situation.

In January this year, a botched bid by unidentified thieves to rob an ATM in Maharashtra's Thane district with a gas cutter triggered a fire that reduced ₹ 21 lakh stored cash to ashes. A case was registered against unidentified persons under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), 380 (Theft in any building, tent or vessel, and 427 (Committing mischief and thereby causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Unidentified persons broke open the lock of the shutter to enter the ATM kiosk between 1 AM and 2 AM on January 13. They used a gas cutter to open the ATM. However, the intense heat generated during the process caused a fire," the official said. He said the internal components of the ATM were severely damaged in the blaze, resulting in the destruction of the machine and the loss of the stored cash, estimated to be worth ₹ 21,11,800. "Based on the details provided by the Electronic Payment Systems official responsible for managing the ATM center, police registered an FIR," the official added.



