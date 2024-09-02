Babar Azam Becomes Target of Funny Memes and Jokes After Failing to Score in Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2024

Former test captain and opener Babar Azam failed to score for his team during Pakistan vs Bangladesh second test match. Azam scored just 11 runs in the second innings of the ongoing test. This was the Pakistani batsman's fourth consecutive failure in the test series.

Babar Azam scored a duck and 22 runs in the first test and was dismissed for 31 in the first innings of the second test. It has been years since he played a match, winning a match-winning innings for his country. The failure in the ongoing Bangladesh series frustrates his fans.

Babar was brutally trolled on social media, including X, by netizens after his low-scoring innings. The Twitteraties shared hilarious jokes and memes.





Me chala zimbabwe khelne pic.twitter.com/pXqbuXTpV0— Babar Azam - Parody (@babarazam228) September 2, 2024

Pakistan got all out for 172 on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Resuming the day at 9/2, the man in green kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salma scored 43 and 47* runs, respectively, and helped their side reach a good total. For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud was the star bowler as he registered a five-wicket haul. Bangladesh now needs 185 runs to win the second Test.