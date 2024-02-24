Babar Azam Loses Cool After Being Trolled by Fans with 'ZimBabar' Chants in PSL 2024 Clash; Watch Video

During a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam expressed his displeasure at fans by threatening to throw a water bottle at them. Multan supporters chanted "Zimbabar," a term coined by Pakistani fans suggesting that Babar performs well only against teams like Zimbabwe and smaller nations.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In response to the teasing chants, Babar Azam gestured for the fans to come closer, lifting a water bottle and indicating he might throw it at them.

Peshawar Zalmi went on to win the match, defeating Multan by 5 runs in a high-scoring encounter. Haseebullah Khan (37) and Babar Azam (31) played pivotal roles in Peshawar posting a total of 179 for 8, which they successfully defended by bowling out Multan for 174, with Arif Yakoob taking 3 wickets.