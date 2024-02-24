Babar Azam Loses Cool After Being Trolled by Fans with 'ZimBabar' Chants in PSL 2024 Clash; Watch Video
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2024 06:48 PM2024-02-24T18:48:55+5:302024-02-24T18:49:30+5:30
During a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam expressed his displeasure at fans by threatening to throw a water bottle at them. Multan supporters chanted "Zimbabar," a term coined by Pakistani fans suggesting that Babar performs well only against teams like Zimbabwe and smaller nations.
Angry Babar 👀#BabarAzam— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) February 24, 2024
pic.twitter.com/VdjpRwUgJb
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In response to the teasing chants, Babar Azam gestured for the fans to come closer, lifting a water bottle and indicating he might throw it at them.
Peshawar Zalmi went on to win the match, defeating Multan by 5 runs in a high-scoring encounter. Haseebullah Khan (37) and Babar Azam (31) played pivotal roles in Peshawar posting a total of 179 for 8, which they successfully defended by bowling out Multan for 174, with Arif Yakoob taking 3 wickets.