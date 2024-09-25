Bangalore Auto Rickshaw Driver Swaps Seat with Corporate Office Chair, Internet Applauds Creative Comfort

Auto rickshaw drivers are getting creative day by day. Earlier a photo of rickshaw driver showing UPI scanner on smartwatch went viral on social media and now another auto driver from Bangalore exchanged his seat with an office chair.

This image was shared by one of the commuters on X. While posting this she wrote 'fixed for extra comfort, man I love Bangalore'.

auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man i love bangalore @peakbengaluru 🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/D1LjGZOuZl — Shivani Matlapudi (@shivaniiiiiii_) September 23, 2024

After this post went viral, netizens are eager to experience it. One user wrote, "I'm going to Bangalore soon and can't wait!" Another user tweeted, "Perfectly designed to fit in with Bangalore’s reputation as an IT hub"