Auto Driver in Bangalore Flashes Smartwatch for UPI Payments Photo Goes Viral, Ashwini Vaishnaw Reacts

Technology has reached every single person, and it depends on us how we use it. A photo of an auto rickshaw driver from Bengaluru showing his UPI scan code on a smartwatch has gone viral on social media. The Information and Broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also reacted to the viral photo.

Vaishnaw shared the image of man on his official X account and wrote, 'UPI ka swag, Payments made super easy.' The auto driver is being called Auto Anna. One user commented, "Auto Anna goes digital," while another exclaimed, "OMG Auto Anna on Top!"