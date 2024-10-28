Bangladeshi Boy Hit by Speeding Train While Making Videos Near Railway Tracks; Horrific Video Emerges

A 14-year-old Bangladeshi boy was hit by a train while filming a TikTok video on the Singimara Bridge. The incident reportedly occurred on October 24 when a group of boys were posing for the video on the railway track.

The widely shared video on social media begins with the boys dancing and posing on the tracks. As they gather for a selfie video, a train approaches and hits the boy closest to the track. The video captures the exact moment of impact.

Warning: The following video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to viewers.

While Making Tiktok Videos A Train Hits the guy in Bangladesh

According to media reports, the injured boy, identified as Likhan, was rushed to Rangpur Medical College and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital's Neurosurgery Department.

Social media has become a popular platform for young people to seek fame. However, this pursuit of popularity can sometimes lead to dangerous situations, as shown in this incident. The trend of creating videos while disregarding safety has resulted in numerous casualties.