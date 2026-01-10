Bengaluru: Drunk Driver Rams Car Into Barbeque Nation's Wall in Indiranagar, Pedestrians Narrowly Escape (Watch)

A major tragedy was averted in Bengaluru on Thursday (January 8) night where a group of pedestrians narrowly escaped after a speeding car jumped a Road divider in Indiranagar and rammed into the wall of a restaurant. The incident occurred around 11.34 pm and was captured on CCTV cameras outside the restaurant.

According to the police, the car was driven by 42-year-old Derrick Tony, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He was driving a Skoda car from 18th Main Road towards 100 Feet Road at high speed and lost control.

Bengaluru Car Accident Caught on Camera

Drunk Driver Crashes Into Indiranagar Restaurant, Pedestrians Escape Narrowly,Car seized.



Bengaluru



A major accident was narrowly averted late Thursday night on #Indiranagar’s bustling 100 Feet Road when a drunk driver lost control of his car, jumped a divider, and rammed… pic.twitter.com/sA8mMj0Ikb — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) January 10, 2026

Police said Tony failed to negotiate a left turn, following which the vehicle went straight over the divider. The car first hit a two-wheeler and then crashed into the wall of a Barbeque Nation restaurant, causing significant damage.

Also Read | Odisha Plane Crash: Pilot and 6 Passengers Seriously Injured After 9-Seater IndiaOne Aircraft Crashes Near Rourkela (Watch Videos).

At the time of the incident, a group of friends had just finished dining and were standing outside the restaurant. CCTV footage shows the speeding car striking the divider and crashing into the wall of the restaurant. Pedestrians narrowly escaped the impact.

No fatalities were reported. The rider of the two-wheeler, identified as Jabir Ahmed, sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. A complaint has been filed, and a case has been registered at the Jeevan Bima Nagar Traffic Police Station. Further investigation is underway.