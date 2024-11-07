Bengaluru MAGA: Bengalureans Track US Election Results While Stuck in Traffic Jam

Bengalureans found connections between Bengaluru's vehicular traffic jams and the US Presidential election. Social media was flooded with jokes and memes about Donald Trump following "MAGA" from India's tech city's traffic and discussion about the candidates while stuck in gridlock.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user with the user name @vinaykanchan5 wrote, "Thinking #Trump borrowed 'MAGA' from Bengaluru culture." Other users also joined the saga on social media platforms, adding that Trump clearly stumbled upon Bengaluru's "MAGA" culture and decided it was too good to pass up.

"Now we know why Donald Trump won [the] elections - it's because of our 'MAGA'," joked one netizen, sparking a chain of light-hearted comments online. Other social app, including WhatsApp also buzz with updates on the US election results as Bengaluru citizens kept eye on the election results also on traffic snarls in the city.

Funnily enough that people in Bangalore discussing US elections and rooting for @realDonaldTrump or @KamalaHarris in society WhatsApp groups while stuck in Bangalore traffic on the way to office #USElection2024 — Amit Goel (@amitgoel78) November 6, 2024

Another X user @amitgoel78 said, "I ran 80,000 simulations and I still cannot see Bangalore traffic flowing smooth lyrics and I do see you getting old and dying while sitting in your car on Outer Ring Road." In its earlier post he stated, "Funnily enough that people in Bangalore discussing US elections and rooting for @realDonaldTrump or @KamalaHarris in society WhatsApp groups while stuck in Bangalore traffic on the way to office."

If people in Delhi, folks in Bengaluru or the Mumbai spirit showed as much interest as they are showing in the US Elections, perhaps one could breathe easy, not drown and not be stampeded!#USElection2024#JustSaying — guyfromvalley🏕🏔⛷ (@vineetkaul) November 6, 2024

