‘Beta Version of Travis Head’: Funny Memes Flood Social Media After Phoebe Litchfield Smashes Century Against India in Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs India Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard and Funny Memes: Social media flooded with funny memes and jokes after Australia’s young batter Phoebe Litchfield struck a brilliant century against India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The 22-year-old left-hander scored 119 runs off 93 balls, reminding fans of Travis Head’s innings against India in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 final. As soon as Litchfield reached her century, fans took to social media with funny posts. Many compared her to Travis Head, jokingly calling her his “beta version.” Some users even pointed out that both attended the same university, while others shared edited images of the two together with witty captions.

Here are some of the best memes:

Phoebe Litchfield is the Beta version of Travis Head😭 pic.twitter.com/7nmMb54Wl7 — Akshat (@Akshatgoel1408) October 30, 2025

Both are graduates from the same university.



Phoebe Litchfield 🔥👌🏼. pic.twitter.com/M1bKSwvB7Y — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) October 30, 2025

Litchfield’s became the youngest player to score a century in a Women’s World Cup knockout match and the second-youngest Australian to hit a hundred in the tournament’s history.

After Australia chose to bat first at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Litchfield joined forces with senior batter Ellyse Perry following the early dismissal of captain Alyssa Healy. She dominated the Indian bowling attack, smashing 17 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 127.95.

Litchfield’s consistency against India has been remarkable. She has scored 627 runs in nine innings against them at an average of 69.66, with two centuries and four half-centuries. She has never been dismissed for less than 25 runs against India in women’s ODIs.

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Australia 338 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Ashleigh Gardner 63; Deepti Sharma 2-73, Shree Charani 2-49).