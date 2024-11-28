Bhopal Shocker: Man Arrested for Stealing Female Undergarments; Bikini Sets Found in Scooter and Pockets

In a rather bizzare incident a man from Bhopal has been arrested for stalking, harassing women, and stealing their undergarments, including bikini sets. The Chuna Bhatti police detained Izhar Khan, a resident of Gautam Nagar, after he was caught harassing two girls in the Chuna Bhatti area. One incident occurred during the day, and the second took place in the evening, prompting one of the victims to raise an alarm.

Locals apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police. Upon searching the accused, the police discovered multiple women’s undergarments, including bikinis, hidden in his scooter's dickey and his pockets. To conceal his identity, Khan had been wearing a mask and sunglasses and even covered his scooter’s number plate with paper. The motive behind his bizarre actions is still under investigation. Following his arrest, the accused was presented in court on Tuesday and has been sent to jail while further inquiries continue.

