Bihar: Begusarai Deputy Commissioner Marries Niece Girl Says ‘Falling in Love is Not a Crime

Shiv Shakti Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Begusarai Municipal Corporation, married his 24-year-old niece, Sajal Sindhu, on August 14 at Katyayani Mandir in Khagaria, which has led to controversy. In a video statement, Sindhu defended their marriage by asserting that falling in love is not a crime and that they are ready to face any challenges together.

She claimed that Kumar's family has filed a false FIR against them and accused the Vaishali administration of interfering in their personal affairs. Sindhu expressed concern that their families are complicating Kumar’s job and their married life, and she emphasized that their relationship is a personal choice deserving of respect.

Sharing her love story, Sindhu said, “We have fallen in love. It is not a crime. We have been in touch with each other since 2015. Our ancestral homes are at the same place. In 2015, I went to Central Hindu Girls School of BHU Benaras to study Inter. Shiv Shakti had come to Benaras to do PG. It was here that we met. I do not know when friendship turned into love."