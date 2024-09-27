Bihar Worker Earning ₹10,000 a Month Hit with ₹2 Crore Income Tax Notice

In a surprising turn of events, a man from Gaya district in Bihar, earning just ₹10,000 per month, was left shocked after receiving an Income Tax (IT) notice demanding ₹2 crore. The notice also instructed him to deposit ₹67 lakh within two days. Rajiv Kumar Verma, a resident of Nai Godown Mohalla under Kotwali police station, works at an oil wholesaler's godown. The unexpected notice caused him such distress that he stopped going to work out of fear. However, after his neighbors persuaded him, Rajiv visited the Income Tax Department, where he was advised to file an appeal.

An official from the IT Department suggested that if Rajiv's claims were accurate, the notice could be a result of a technical error. They advised him to appeal and clarify the situation. According to the notice, Rajiv had opened a Fixed Deposit (FD) of ₹2 crore during the 2015-16 financial year but did not file any income tax returns. Rajiv explained that while he did open the FD in 2015, he withdrew it prematurely the following year due to financial needs. He further mentioned that he has been working for an oil and refinery businessman during this period and earns a modest income of ₹10,000 per month. Rajiv, unaware of tax regulations, expressed confusion about the situation, asking, “How can someone earning ₹10,000 be expected to file a tax return?”