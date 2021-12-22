Biryani is the most ordered food of 2021, according to Swiggy

No other food can match the taste of chicken briyani, Indian's loves chicken briyani, and their craze for this dish has just set the record. According to online food delivery platform Swiggy, chicken Biryani topped the charts six years in a row. They said that Indian's ordered 115 plates of biryani per minute in 2021.



The reports also stated that, the 4.25 lakh made their debut in Swiggy ordered Biryani as their first dish followed by this the most loved Indian snack was proved to be samosa over 5 million people ordered samosa in 2021.



The company said, “Swiggy’s sixth annual StatEATstics report reveals how Indians ordered 115 plates of biryani per minute, samosas equal to the population of New Zealand, and enough tomatoes to play the Spanish Tomatina festival for eleven years,”.



They further added that “In 2020, 90 biryanis were ordered per minute, which has gone up to 115 in 2021, which comes to 1.91 per second,”.



Pav Bhaji hold the third position with 2.1 million orders. Gulab jamun was the most ordered dessert with 2.1 million orders, and rasmalai was the second most ordered dish in 2021 with 1.27 million orders.



Indian snack samosa beated Chicken Wings, samosa was ordered six times more than Chicken Wings,