BJP MLA Yogesh Verma Slapped In Public After Heated Argument In Lakhimpur (Watch Video)

In a dramatic confrontation, BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was publicly slapped by Lakhimpur Bar Association President Awadhesh Singh, sparking chaos in front of several police officers. Supporters of Singh also joined in, physically assaulting the MLA. A video capturing the incident has since gone viral.

The altercation stemmed from growing tensions surrounding the upcoming Urban Cooperative Bank elections. During a heated exchange, Awadhesh Singh accused Verma’s faction of tearing up the voter list, which led to a physical confrontation outside the bank.

Breaking: In UP Lakhimpur Kheri, BJP MLA Yogesh Verma was slapped amid a confrontation during the urban cooperative Bank elections. pic.twitter.com/b9fAyUJBMo — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 9, 2024

In a fit of rage, Singh slapped Verma in full view of law enforcement, escalating the situation into a full-blown brawl. Sources indicate that Singh is campaigning for his wife, Pushpa Singh, to be elected District President of the Urban Cooperative Bank, while Verma is backing his own party members for the same role.