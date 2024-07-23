Budget 2024 Funny Memes and Jokes: X Flooded With Creative Images and Videos As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2024-25 social media users got busy bombarding the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, with extremely sarcastic and amusing puns, memes and jokes around the Middle class and taxpayers' reaction over the new budget. Stock market memes also flooded in after benchmark Sensex crashed by over 900 points to Rs 79,515.64, a loss of 986.44 points.

There was a significant financial announcement for Andhra Pradesh and major infrastructure projects for Bihar. The images and videos were made by comparing both states.

The central government provided financial assistance of Rs 26,000 crore for various development projects for the state in the Union Budget. This will help the state to revamp its infrastructure by building roads, highways and bridges. The government will also provide Rs 11,500 crore to the state for flood mitigation.

Check Memes Here:

The Modi-led NDA government will also announce Rs 15,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of developing newly formed Amaravati region. We are recognising the state's need for capital. We will facilitate special financial support through multilateral development agencies. In the current financial year, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Many of these memes are about the “apprehensions” of the middle class about the Income Tax scenario.

New dramatic turns took place after the announcement of the Budget on Tuesday. The stock market witnessed a significant downturn, with the BSE Sensex plummeting over 900 points to Rs 79,515.64 and the NSE Nifty 50 index plunged to a low of 24,074 in intra-day deals. This financial tremor sent shockwaves across Dalal Street and triggered a flurry of activity on social media, specifically Twitter, where users expressed their reactions through a barrage of memes.

The Sensex, which is a barometer of the Indian stock market’s health, experienced a sharp decline, erasing significant gains and causing widespread concern among investors and traders. Memes, often seen as the language of the internet, captured the mood of the moment, ranging from humorous takes on the situation to more pointed commentary on the state of the economy.

The creativity of netizens shone through as they used humour to cope with the financial chaos unfolding before them.

Take a Look at a Few Memes Below:

@nsitharaman Ameer chaddo aap to loogo ko zinda bhi rehne nahi dogi. Aapko pata hai na Aaj share market me aam aadmi bhi paise lagata hai, kya haq hai aapko un sabko barbaad karne ka ? Milte hai agle election me madam phir dikhate hai apne vote ki takat . pic.twitter.com/B7k99ZDXuX — Ashok Singh Chouhan (@ashokchouhan) July 23, 2024

