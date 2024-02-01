Budget 2024: Netizens Share Funny Memes on Middle Class And Taxpayers' Reactions to Interim Budget Announcement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently revealed the Interim Budget for the year 2024 in Parliament, creating a buzz on

Budget 2024: Netizens Share Funny Memes on Middle Class And Taxpayers' Reactions to Interim Budget Announcement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently revealed the Interim Budget for the year 2024 in Parliament, creating a buzz on social media. Just before the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, people on the internet shared their opinions using a ton of funny memes and jokes.

This budget is significant because it's the last big financial plan before Prime Minister Narendra Modi finishes his second term. People had different reactions—some praised the proposals, especially those benefiting the middle class, while others were confused by the complicated financial details.

As always, social media was filled with entertaining memes and jokes about the budget. People shared everything from funny 'middle class' jokes to playful comments about the tricky parts of the financial plan.

Check out some of these Budget 2024 memes!

