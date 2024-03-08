"Buying Ganja Is As Easy As Getting Lollipop": Viral Video Shows Haryana College Student Questioning Police | Watch

A video of a college student from Sonipat, Haryana, has gone viral after he confronted police officials about the easy availability of cannabis, also known as ganja, near his university. The student made the remarks during a recent drug de-addiction event.

The footage shows the student boldly questioning the effectiveness of police efforts in combating drug access around educational institutions. He asks why students can easily obtain ganja from dealers despite police efforts to apprehend them.

A student from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat, showed courage by addressing an issue that the police were avoiding discussing.



"Sir, we've seen a big program on drug de-addiction campaigns, but the university itself is a major epicenter of drug addiction," the student said to a police officer. "Getting ganja or any intoxicating substance is as easy as buying candy."

He continued, "If a first- or second-year student can easily track down drug dealers, why can't the police do the same?" His remarks were met with loud cheers from students in the hall.

The student then pointed to a nearby police station ("chowki" in Hindi) where he claimed ganja is available, raising questions about police effectiveness. The video ends before showing the officer's response.

The video has sparked a wide online debate, with many praising the student's courage and criticizing what they perceive as police inaction. One user commented on social media, "Someone finally said it." Another user expressed interest in hearing the "response of Senior PO."

Cannabis is a prohibited substance in India under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. Possessing, selling, or purchasing cannabis is a crime with legal consequences.