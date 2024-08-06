“Carrying the Hopes of Entire Country”: Netizens React As Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Javelin Throw Final With First Attempt at Paris Olympics 2024

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has generated a buzz online after qualifying for the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics with a season-best throw of 89.34 meters on his first attempt. The achievement on Tuesday, August 6, has sparked enthusiastic reactions from netizens.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Neeraj Chopra carrying the hopes of entire country.#NeerajChoprapic.twitter.com/tD5yuaXHio — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 6, 2024

Indian people waiting for #NeerajChopra to win the gold medal. pic.twitter.com/uMJ5C6iuHm — Sonusays (@IamSonu____) August 6, 2024

Indians:- Ek bhi #GOLD nahi aaya !#NeerajChopra be like:- pic.twitter.com/YyNAcmWHK5 — RAMANAND SAGAR (@Ramanandsagar02) August 6, 2024

Chopra achieved the mark on his first attempt, spending just 10 minutes on the field at the Stade de France. His throw was the second-best of his career, only behind his personal best of 89.94m from the 2022 World Championships. It also surpassed his gold-medal winning throw of 87.58m from the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra competed in Qualification Group B, where he laid down an early marker and sent a warning to the rest of the field. He outperformed his previous season’s best of 88.36m, achieved at the Doha Diamond League.

Social media users have been celebrating Chopra's impressive qualification, with many expressing their excitement and support as he heads into the final. His standout performance has raised expectations for the upcoming final on August 8.

The javelin final will feature strong competition, including Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who also qualified with a season-best throw of 86.59 meters.