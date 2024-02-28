Chairs with Rahul Gandhi's Stickers from Venue of PM Modi's Event in Yavatmal Go Viral, Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a massive women's convention in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, today at 4:30 PM. The event, expected to draw a large crowd, will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the entire state cabinet.

However, stickers featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's photos were prominently displayed near the podium at the venue earlier in the day. Plastic chairs adorned with Rahul Gandhi's photo stickers and QR codes go viral.

Reports suggest that the chairs with Rahul Gandhi's stickers were initially used at a recent Congress rally in the area. Unfortunately, the same contractor who supplied those chairs to the Congress event failed to remove the stickers before sending them to the BJP gathering, sparking a major controversy at the venue. The video showcasing the chairs quickly went viral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly constructed 39-km Wardha-Kalamb broad-gauge railway line. Additionally, the inauguration of the Amalner-Ashti broad-gauge railway line spanning 32 km and the passenger railway service will be part of the event. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate irrigation schemes for the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and the Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana.

Furthermore, the inauguration will include the commencement of the Warora-Wani National Highway No. 4-laning of 930, Sakoli-Bhandara National Highway No. 353C Project, and the Salai Khurd-Tirora Highway No. - 753 Project.

This comprehensive inauguration event is expected to mark significant infrastructure developments in the region, boosting connectivity and enhancing agricultural initiatives.

