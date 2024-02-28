PM Modi Set To Launch Development Projects in Yavatmal Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Wednesday to inaugurate and dedicate several development projects to the nation during a public program, according to officials.

The event is scheduled to take place at Bhari, located on the outskirts of Yavatmal city, around 4:30 pm, as confirmed by district officials. The prime minister will release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Yavatmal city.

During the visit, PM Modi will release the 16th installment amounting to over Rs 21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries. This release will bring the total amount transferred to more than 11 crore farmer families to over Rs 3 lakh crore.

Furthermore, the PM will distribute the second and third installments of the 'Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi' scheme, totaling about Rs 3,800 crore, benefiting nearly 88 lakh farmers across Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Modi will also distribute Rs 825 crore of Revolving Fund (RF) to 5.5 lakh women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra.

This fund is in addition to the RF provided by the central government under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

The Revolving Fund is allocated to SHGs to facilitate internal lending within the groups on a rotational basis, aiming to boost the annual income of poor households by fostering women-led micro-enterprises at the village level, according to a press release.