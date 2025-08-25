Chandigarh: Young Man’s Thar Swept Away While Attempting to Cross Flooded River (Watch Video)

During heavy rains, authorities repeatedly urge people to stay away from rivers, as water levels can rise unpredictably. Once the current strengthens, it can carry away anything in its path, including vehicles and buildings. Social media is often flooded with videos of such incidents during the monsoon season. Despite these warnings, some thrill-seekers take unnecessary risks to prove their courage. In one such case, a young man attempted to cross a raging river in Chandigarh in a Thar, but the situation quickly turned dangerous.

The viral video, shared by the account @iNikhilsaini on X, shows the incident in Nayagaon, Chandigarh. The man drove his Thar directly into the turbulent river despite the clearly visible strong currents. Within moments, the powerful flow of water overwhelmed the SUV. The wheels failed to grip, and the heavy vehicle drifted away helplessly like a paper boat. Onlookers from the nearby village witnessed the frightening sight but hesitated to intervene due to the dangerous water levels. Thankfully, the driver was eventually pulled out, though his actions drew widespread criticism online.

Only an idiot would expect anything else. There’s a big line between foolishness and bravery. Video from Nayagaon Chandigarh as a Thar washed away by heavy river water flow. The only question is why risk your life? No machine can ever stand against the power of nature! pic.twitter.com/Y6QOj5sK9L — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 24, 2025

The Thar, weighing nearly 1,700 kilograms, being swept away so effortlessly, highlights the sheer force of the river current. The video has already been viewed more than 177,000 times, sparking a wave of reactions on social media. Many users condemned the reckless act, calling it a lesson on why one should never underestimate nature’s power. Similar incidents were reported in Mumbai just a few days ago, where several large vehicles floated in waterlogged streets, with some even getting washed away. This viral clip now serves as another reminder of the dangers posed by flooding rivers.