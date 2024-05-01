Chhattisgarh Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Consuming Dry Ice During Wedding Celebration in Rajnandgaon

A three-year-old boy died in Chhattisgarh after having dry ice at a marriage last week. The child had gone to a wedding with his mother at a village in Rajnandgaon where he had dry ice, mistaking it as ice. Khushant felt unwell when the family returned home. His parents rushed him to a hospital where he died during treatment. Officials said organisers had used dry ice at the wedding to create special effects like mist. The child, mistaking it for ice, at the clumps of dry ice.

In March, five people were hospitalised after they were served dry ice instead of mouth fresheners at a Gurugram cafe. They reported a burning sensation in their mouths. It was found later that the staff had mistakenly served dry ice to them, thinking it was mouth freshener. Over three weeks after the incident, one of the victims shared the horrific experience and what followed.

Talking to People of India, Nehu Sabharwal said she and her family could have died due to a restaurant's negligence. She recalled the event and said that after the waitress gave them the dry ice, they started to vomit blood and shivered in pain. She also added that the staff ran away after witnessing the scene. For the next five days, the woman was kept on steroids and could not consume anything.