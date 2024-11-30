Chinese Cryptocurrency Founder Justin Sun Eats Banana Artwork He Bought for Rs 52 Crore in Auction; Video Goes Viral

In a surprising incident, Chinese crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun purchased a banana artwork for $62 lakh (approximately ₹53 crores) at a Sotheby's auction in New York. The artwork, a banana taped to a wall, was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and titled Comedian. Sun astonished attendees by eating the banana on stage after the purchase, later commenting, "This banana is very tasty and better than others. It's really good."

The auction began with a bid of $800,000 and quickly escalated to $150,000 within a minute. Sun justified the purchase by saying, "It’s not just a banana. It represents a cultural phenomenon connecting art, memes, and cryptocurrency communities."

Origin of the Banana Artwork

The banana artwork was first unveiled in 2019 by the Perrotin Gallery and gained instant fame. It represents a blend of satire and contemporary art and has become a cultural icon since its debut.

Justin Sun Eats Banana on Stage During Auction

Who Is Justin Sun?

Justin Sun is the founder of the cryptocurrency platform Tron, one of the top blockchain platforms globally. Known for his controversial moves and outspoken nature, Sun is also a supporter of former US President Donald Trump and has praised Trump's backing of cryptocurrency.

Sun’s journey into the crypto space began in 2013 when he joined Ripple Labs as a Principal Representative and Advisor. In 2014, he launched Peiwo, an audio-based social networking app, and later founded Tron in 2017, cementing his position as a leading figure in the crypto world.

However, Sun has also faced legal troubles. In 2023, he was indicted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for fraud and other securities law violations.