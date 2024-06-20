Coca-Cola Truck Accident in Faisalabad: Locals Loot Beverage Bottles After Crash (Watch Video)

During the Eidul Adha festivities, a delivery truck from a leading beverage company was looted after crashing in Faisalabad. Eyewitnesses reported chaotic scenes on the Manawala-Sheikhupura Road as people swarmed a Coca-Cola truck in broad daylight. The vehicle, en route to deliver the popular beverages, had collided with a motorcycle on the busy road. The truck driver fled the scene, fearing a mob attack due to a traffic violation.

فیصل آباد ؛ مانانوالا کے علاقہ میں کوک سے بھری گاڑی کا ایکسیڈنٹ ہو گیا، ڈرائیور مال سے بھری گاڑی چھوڑ کر بھاگ گیا اور عوام نے 5 منٹ میں پوری گاڑی خالی کر دی۔ گاڑی میں لوڈ کوک کی قیمت تقریباً 15 لاکھ روپے تھی۔

Instead of contacting the police, bystanders began looting cartons of drinks from the truck. Several women were also seen taking Coca-Cola bottles and stacking them by the roadside. By the time the police arrived, the truck had been emptied. The incident was captured by onlookers and shared online, sparking a debate and calls for a boycott of the popular beverages over the Gaza situation.