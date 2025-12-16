Coimbatore Shocker: Two-Wheeler Topples After Stray Horse Hits Scooty Near Vellakinaru

A tense and alarming episode took place on Mettupalayam Road near Vellakinaru Pirivu in Coimbatore when stray horses suddenly ran onto the busy stretch, triggering an accident involving a woman riding a two-wheeler with two school-going children. The unexpected appearance of the animals left little time to react, resulting in the vehicle toppling on the road. Fortunately, despite the frightening nature of the incident, the woman and both children escaped with only minor injuries. The incident caused brief panic among road users and once again drew attention to safety concerns on city roads.

Eyewitnesses and video clips shared widely on social media revealed that the woman was travelling on her scooty with two children seated behind her when several stray horses abruptly crossed the road. One horse reportedly struck the two-wheeler, causing the rider to lose balance. As a result, the scooty skidded and fell, throwing all three onto the road. The sudden crash shocked nearby commuters, who watched the incident unfold within seconds, highlighting how unpredictable animal movement can turn routine travel into a dangerous situation.

Other motorists following the scooty managed to apply brakes just in time, preventing a potentially fatal pile-up. This quick response by commuters helped avert a larger accident on the crowded road. Passersby and local residents immediately rushed to the scene to assist the injured woman and children. They helped them stand up, ensured they were safe, and guided the stray horses away from the traffic to prevent further mishaps. Their prompt action played a key role in containing the situation and restoring traffic flow.

It was noted that while the woman rider was wearing a helmet, the two schoolchildren seated behind her were not using helmets or any other protective equipment. One child was even seen without footwear. Both children were dressed in school uniforms, suggesting the woman was either dropping them off at school or picking them up. The lack of safety gear for minors sparked concern, as carrying children on two-wheelers without protection significantly increases the risk of serious injuries during accidents.

The incident has once again brought focus to the recurring problem of stray animals roaming freely on Coimbatore’s roads. Residents claim that stray horses are frequently seen on busy routes, creating constant danger for motorists and pedestrians. Similar accidents have been reported earlier, raising questions about civic oversight and enforcement. Social media users reacting to the viral video expressed worry over both the stray animal threat and poor child safety practices, urging authorities to act swiftly to improve road safety, especially during school hours.