'Come Back Before Sunset': Nagpur Institute’s Valentine’s Day Diktat for Hostelites

Amidst the excitement surrounding Valentine's Day celebrations, the NKP Salve Institute of Medical Sciences has issued a circular restricting students from leaving the hostel during nighttime hours. The institute has mandated that students must return before sunset.

The notice from the Nagpur-based institute has circulated widely on social media platforms. In the notice, it is explicitly stated that students are prohibited from leaving their hostels during the nights of February 13 and February 14, from 6 PM to 6 AM.

Additionally, the institute emphasised that students who depart during these hours for essential and genuine reasons must return to their respective hostels before sunset. Exceptions will be granted only with written permission from the respective warden.

As Valentine's Day approaches, the NKP Salve Institute of Medical Sciences prioritizes adherence to regulations that safeguard the interests of its student community.